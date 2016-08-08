Well…that escalated quickly.
ML512
8/12/2022 3:02 PM
olympiamann
8/12/2022 8:06 PM
8/12/2022 8:00 PM
VRR7
8/12/2022 7:23 PM
Brennan is a bitch kid. He threatens Yamaha , Star racing and Haydain who are doing good. Then Yamaha have the full right to treat the threat with equal or greater threat. WTF the entitlement. I can threaten you and you cannot threaten me. Smart move by Yamaha. You race Yamaha and sponsored by Yamaha and you want to take down Yamaha. Who does that. You can claim a bike it is in the rules. Yamaha can pull a dealership it is in their rules. So no foul. Want to run with the big dogs best you not piss like a puppy. Does he not understand that indirectly he is being sponsored by Yamaha and then he wants to pull a move that will compromise Yamaha racing program . DOH Dumb ASS.
IMO BS is not someone you want to sponsor he will cut you for his own personal pleasure!
8/12/2022 7:14 PM
Spenyol
8/12/2022 6:57 PM
Jay McKoskey
Until now I assumed the motor was legal. Now I have to wonder. Why was Brian concerned about being defamed? Why so concerned about an engine builder seeing the engine? How could claiming the bike defame the Deegans more than their behavior has unless the bike was found to be illegal? The intimidation by both Brian and Haden will forever take them down in my eyes.
Yamaha's behavior was reprehensible. Makes me embarrassed to ride blue. I hope they come clean, some heads roll and they make it right.
dooher
8/12/2022 4:40 PM
PracticeChamp141
8/12/2022 4:34 PM
Sirskeetsalot
8/12/2022 4:33 PM
backinthesaddleagain
8/12/2022 3:54 PM
Yeti831
8/12/2022 3:48 PM
Wow, definitely lost a lot of respect for the Deegans and Star/Yamaha hearing this.
To threaten his sponsor and such also?
AMA needs to step up and put Yamaha in line or remove the rule.
Maybe us speaking with our wallets and not buying new blue for a while will get the point across.
Kenny_Vaughn
8/12/2022 3:46 PM
8/12/2022 3:50 PM
Nah, definitely need to lay down the hammer and either fine or ban star for X races.
And for Deegan and the mx sports rep to pull him into a room over something that isn’t decided by them?
Scumbag move.
yokev
Yeah Yamaha. Way to berate and intimidate a KID.
Amateur racing in the US....Kinda looks like it's WAY outta control and needs a makeover. KICK OUT THE FACTORIES
