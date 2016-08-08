Events MXPTV used footage from:
2007 Kawasaki Race Of Champions
2012 JS7 Ride Day / Glen Helen
2012 Hangtown / High Point / Red Bud / Thunder Valley / Unadilla
2013 Budds Creek / Hangtown / High Point / Red Bud / Southwick / Thunder Valley / Unadilla
2014 Freestone JS7 Ride Day - Stewart Compound
devindavisphoto
5/13/2019 1:47 PM
The best to ever do it.
ledger
5/13/2019 9:38 AM
Great vid, but had to hit the Mute Switch, lol. Love to see Big James at min. 4:09. Thanks.
motomike137
5/13/2019 8:51 AM
Awesome!