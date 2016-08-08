Bell Helmets - Introducing the Moto-9 Youth MIPS

With the next generation of boundary breakers in mind, we’ve developed our first dedicated youth off-road helmet—moms and dads rejoice! The Moto-9 Youth MIPS offers full-grown protection in a youth-sized package. Sharing the same DNA as the adult version, the Moto-9 Youth MIPS uses a lightweight Tri-Matrix shell and MIPS for additional rotational energy management in some impacts. The removable, washable interior padding, along with 10 vents and 3 brow ports, ensure they stay cool and comfortable whether they’re putting in laps at the local track or in your backyard. Our goal is to help protect your young rider so you can breathe easily as they explore their limits, no matter the ride.

