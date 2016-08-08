Behind the Scenes: Troy Lee Designs / Red Bull / KTM - 2018 Anaheim 1 Supercross

A behind the scenes look at Team TLD's 2018 season opening race at Anaheim 1.

Credit: Troy Lee Designs
