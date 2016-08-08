Behind the Bullet with Jeffrey Herlings: Episode 7 - Preparation is King

Red Bull: After a four week summer break, Jeffrey has fully recovered from his shoulder injury sustained earlier in the season. Two back-to-back Grand Prix in Turkey present unique challenges as The Bullet aims to close the gap at the top of the Championship standings.Behind the Bullet with Jeffrey Herlings gives a personal behind the scenes account of just what it takes to compete at the pinnacle of motocross. Experience all the highs and lows of a grueling MXGP season with a first row seat with one of the fastest riders on the planet.