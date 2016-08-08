Behind the Bullet with Jeffrey Herlings EP. 10 - From Score to Floor, Tales of MXGP of Pietramurata

The Bullet bids to put some distance between himself and his closest rivals in the fiercely contested championship standings. Level heads must prevail heading into the final few back-to-back Italian Grand Prix of a disrupted 2021 race schedule. This isn’t the time for mistakes or ill fortune.



Behind the Bullet with Jeffrey Herlings gives a personal behind the scenes account of just what it takes to compete at the pinnacle of motocross. Experience all the highs and lows of a grueling MXGP season with a first row seat with one of the fastest riders on the planet.