Jeffrey's perseverance does not go unrewarded. Just three weeks after fracturing his shoulder blade in Oss, he drives a convincing first race. Is The Bullet back on track?



Behind the Bullet with Jeffrey Herlings gives a personal behind the scenes account of just what it takes to compete at the pinnacle of motocross. Experience all the highs and lows of a grueling MXGP season with a first row seat with one of the fastest riders on the planet.