This is our best video yet. We have a lot of fun at the races, can't wait for next weekend. Follow along in this episode of BAMTV as we go to San Diego for round 3 of Supercross. The night was solid, I rode really well in the main and I'm going to get a better start next weekend. Let us know what you want to see in the next videos! Thanks to the whole Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Gas Gas team for making my job so fun.