Justin Barcia: We're Back!! Follow along in this episode as we head out to Cahuilla for a photoshoot and some motos. I blow up some berms and try my best to do some stunts. Then we head over to Troy Lee Designs to custom paint helmets. Yes I did get paint on the floor, ceiling, walls, other helmets, clothes, and just about everything else. After that, we enjoy some 'offseason' activities like the beach and hanging out at the house.