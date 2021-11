The Bullet puts in the hard practice laps and the team behind him takes care of the rest heading into the final few races of one of the most closely contested MXGP seasons of all time.



Behind the Bullet with Jeffrey Herlings gives a personal behind the scenes account of just what it takes to compete at the pinnacle of motocross. Experience all the highs and lows of a grueling MXGP season with a first row seat with one of the fastest riders on the planet.