BAMTV: Battling on the Supercross Track - Justin Barcia

Excited to be back on supercross!!! Follow along in this episode as we head out to the gasgas test track to put in some of the first laps of the season. After riding, we head over to Will Hahn's house for a gym session. Other highlights include everyone ruining my clean van and my bowels not being able to handle ice cream. Also, DO NOT put grease or motorcycle cleaning products in your hair.



I think BAMTV is taking a week hiatus after this video, our new content is on a new toy that isn't released yet :)



Music: Got to Rock - DJ Vadim & Zion I

Checkout merch at justinbarcia.com

whatspickle.com

See you at the races!!