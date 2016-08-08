El Hombre is a fan favorite in Supercross and a multi-time champion and after over 10 years as a pro, it looks like he is just getting started. The last few weeks have been insane in the 450 class so naturally we spoke about some of the chaos, we get into his championship season and how he came to resent that title and much more! Away from the track Hopefully this podcast gives you a look into the mind of a complex and creative human, who just happens to be super good at riding a dirtbike!