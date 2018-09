Nick Wey: Stop five of the 2018 Answer Racing Grass Roots tour was a success! Nobody knows how to throw a party quite like the folks at Baja Acres, and we took advantage of the laid back atmosphere with some fun in the pits and on the track. It was great to Ride and Hang with some old friends, and we had a blast making new ones throughout the weekend! See you at the next stop at Crow Hill MX for J-Day action in Massachusetts!