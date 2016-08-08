To learn more about Alta's latest top-of-the-line model, the RedShift MXR, head here - First Look: Alta Motors RedShift MXR

Part 1 - Shredding The Moon

Darryn Durham, Tyler Bereman, and Dustin Nowack head on a little adventure to the ultimate moto playground, a place we can only imagine is the closest thing to riding on the moon. Silky dirt and giant gaps, the potential was endless at Swingarm City. It turned out to be the perfect place to test the limits of the new 2018 Redshift MXR, and the bike was more than up for the challenge. 100ft sends and epic climbs stood no chance against the electric force of the MXR. That’s one small step for man, one giant gap for motokind.