Part 1 - Shredding The Moon
Darryn Durham, Tyler Bereman, and Dustin Nowack head on a little adventure to the ultimate moto playground, a place we can only imagine is the closest thing to riding on the moon. Silky dirt and giant gaps, the potential was endless at Swingarm City. It turned out to be the perfect place to test the limits of the new 2018 Redshift MXR, and the bike was more than up for the challenge. 100ft sends and epic climbs stood no chance against the electric force of the MXR. That’s one small step for man, one giant gap for motokind.
Samuel
2/1/2018 5:42 PM
Ridden there several times, and like Tyler says, it's like being a kid in a candy store. I never get bored of that place. Alta isn't the best bike for out there because it's so far from everything.