Monster Energy: Mud, Sweat and Moto. When reigning MX2 Champion, and now multiple MXGP winning Yamaha Factory rider Maxime Renaux goes full gas - everything else disappears. In his words, the focus he needs to hustle his 450cc dirt bike ahead of the best riders in the world defines him.

Better still, with MXGP once again packed out with screaming fans and teams back in full force, there has never been a better time to dive into the dirt shredding world of elite motocross.