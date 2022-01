Meet the riders desperate to upset the hierarchy in MXGP. Glenn Coldenhoff, finding his feet in his first term with the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team, is desperately trying to uncover the final piece of the puzzle that will make him a title threat. Elsewhere, Marc de Reuver pushes sophomore Roan van de Moosdijk to learn from the errors that he made in his own career. No one knows the highs and lows of motocross like de Reuver.