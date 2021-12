Against All Odds is a five-part docu-series bringing MXGP, and its host of characters, straight to your home screens. In episode one we meet a millionaire team owner, Louis Vosters, who is on a quest to form the ultimate MXGP effort, led by silver medallist Jeremy Seewer. Seewer is one of the most flamboyant talents in motocross, both on and off the track, as proven by the U.S. Army Jeep that he restored with his own two hands.