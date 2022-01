Supercross is back! For those that don't follow me on Instagram---I've taken the last few weeks off due to a grade 3 A/C separation I suffered in practice in the early part of December. Luckily, no surgery is required, and it's getting better relatively quickly. With racing and life, I operate under two basic principles, control what you can control and do your best. I did both things, and I'm so stoked to be back at the races with my crew.