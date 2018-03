Adam: Daytona is one of my favorite events of the year, racing or not. When you are racing, you're completely focused on the job at hand and doing it to the best of your ability. This weekend, however, provided me the opportunity to play some golf, spend a little time with family and friends, and roam the pits with no real agenda. It was a really fun for me, and I hope you guys enjoy the behind the scenes look at what went down before and during the 10th Round of Monster Energy Supercross!