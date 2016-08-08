AUSTRALIAN SX CHAMPION TAKES ON ARENACROSS | AX Men Ep 2

Dan Reardon is bringing the 'Aussie Heat' to the Power Maxed Arenacross tour. In episode two of our series 'AX Men' we follow Australian Supercross champion Dan Reardon as he travels to Newcastle to take on round two of the AX UK championship. As always with Arenacross there's thrills, spills and a whole heap of mayhem! Watch and enjoy!

Subscribe for more high quality moto videos.

Check out DBR for all your MX news and updates- https://www.dirtbikerider.com/