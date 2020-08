It’s a battle of the #YTDECOY wheelsize. Pro Moto riders put our E-MTB through its paces in the Austrian Alps. Manuel Lettenbichler opted for the Mullet Decoy, which feels at home on rougher tracks thanks to its aggressive geometry. Dominique Thury took the #DECOY29, designed with longer rides in mind & fast rolling 29” wheels.



It doesn’t matter which DECOY you take out for a lap, you will definitely have plenty of #goodtimes & even more laps of your favourite trails.