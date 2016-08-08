'90s Moto Show - Musquin and Roczen IN for Red Bull Straight Rhythm

Red Bull: On the latest last episode of ‘90s Moto Show, Dave Despain is back at it, reporting on all the news from the industry, especially the fast approaching Red Bull Straight Rhythm. Two more riders have confirmed their upcoming participation in the event: Marvin Musquin, who has never been beaten in a single matchup at the event and Ken Roczen, who raced in 2015 and took second place. Both are hot to get back to the event and try their hand on a two-stroke. On October 5th, the place to be is Fairplex in Pomona.