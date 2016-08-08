700cc vs 500cc 2 Stroke Dirt Bike Shootout!

Can our shed built 700cc Two Stroke Dirt Bike really defeat the almighty Honda CR500? Place your bets now, we are about to find out! :-)

This video has been over a year in the making. Ever since we set out on our ambitious project to built the Megalodon 700 MX Bike we always wanted to put it head to head vs the mighty Big Red in the ultimate Big Bore shootout. 13 months after the first build episode was released we've finally we made it happen! Enjoy guys, we've also got a few surprises in store as well, you know we had to feed the Meg some 4 Strokes first! ;-)