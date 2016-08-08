7+ HOURS of EXTREME ENDURO?! Alestrem Hard Enduro 2022

The World of Extreme Enduro welcomed the 2022 season with the iconic French challenge, Alestrem Hard Enduro.



After missing it last year due to global pandemic the participation was beyond expectations and the fans were amazing as well.



The racing weekend consisted of three events;

1. Xtrem Test (Saturday)

2. Minevra Prologue (Saturday)

3. Main Race (Sunday)

Minevra Prologue was won by Alfredo Gomez. He accompanied by Sherco’s Mario Roman and young Frenchman Fabien Poirot on the podium.



Main event started last in order on Sunday CET 10:00 and there were 3 laps ahead. Being one of the longest rides, +7h, of any known racing day Alestrem Hard Enduro gets tougher each lap. 3rd lap was a killer and riders had to gear up with extra lights at the last pit stop.



The favorite trio, Mario Roman - Wade Young - Alfredo Gomez, left the last pit stop back-to-back for the final lap and an extreme battle started. Mario was last in the order but it didn’t take long to catch and pass Alfredo between CP2 and CP3. He then caught Wade before CP6 and the two were racing hard and taking the lead back and forth. After CP8 Wade Young ran out of gas and had to stop desperately. Mario then brought a comfortable win home for the team and became the most winning of the Alestrem Hard Enduro, 3 times.



Taking advantage of Wade’s desperation, Alfredo Gomez showed up at the finish line with P2.



On the other hand, Wade was desperate in the woods and hoping a helping hand to arrive. After a 10 or more riders passed through, one hero stopped and shared what he has left in his tank. South African then continued to his race and came in P3.