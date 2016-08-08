$63,000 Raised At The 8th Annual Kurt Caselli Ride Day!

The 8th Annual Kurt Caselli Ride Day presented by Rocky Mountain ATV/MC took place Saturday, December 5th, 2020 at Fox Raceway in Pala, California. Over 800 supporters attended and enjoyed a day of fun outdoors. The event raised $63,000 for The Kurt Caselli Foundation’s mission of Protecting and Supporting the Lives of Off-Road Riders. The proceeds will fund various safety initiatives and scholastic scholarships in 2021 and beyond. Event sponsors: Rocky Mountain ATV/MC, KTM USA, FMF Racing, and Fox Racing. Learn more about The Kurt Caselli Foundation at https://www.kurtcaselli.com/.