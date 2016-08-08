450 Taken Away, Training on 50s, and a Race Car Birthday! | Justin Barcia BAMTV

Welcome back to BAMTV. First off, what a surprise!!! The crew killed it for my 30th Birthday, I am literally speechless. Follow along as we go for a rip on my new training tool....Who doesn't love GASGAS 50cc's?? Next we head up to LA to visit Jimmy Paintz where I receive my first surprise. Then we head out to the Thermal Club in Palm Springs. I was blown away by all the cars we drove including Porsche GT4's, a Ford GT, and even the real-deal NASCARS. It has been a great few weekends in Supercross with heat wins and podiums in Indianapolis, Detroit, and Seattle. Most fun season of my life. HUGE thanks to the whole Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Gas Gas team for making my job so fun.