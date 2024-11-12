2025 Team Intro Video | Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

KTM: With a proven four-rider line-up, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing are charging into the new season armed with the latest KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION and KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION machines.

2024 Pro Motocross Champion Chase Sexton leads the team into battle with Aaron Plessinger in the 450 class, while Julien Beaumer begins his sophomore season alongside reigning 250SX East Champion Tom Vialle in the 250 class.

The 2025 season kicks off inside the iconic Angel Stadium in Anaheim on January 12.