2022 Yamaha YZ250/YZ450 - TWO-STROKE vs FOUR-STROKE: NATURE OF THE BEASTS

We're honestly not sure what this video is but is has rock music, two strokes versus four strokes, big jumps in the dunes, enduro riding, Supercross whoops and more! It has it all!



We flirt with danger to burn adrenaline and appease our inner beast. Riding dirt bikes keeps our fight or flight system firing, especially when it's Yamaha's 2022 YZ250 or YZ450. Our latest video, NATURE OF THE BEASTS introduces Motology Films newest members, Jesse Lawton and Carson Bascombe as we romanticise the reasons we need to ride motorcycles.