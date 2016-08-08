2022 Suzuki RM250AF Two Stroke Ep2 - Cutting The Frame & Engine Positioning

Welcome back to Episode 2! Today were dropping the engine into the 2022 RM250AF Build so we can see where, or how we need to cut or modify the frame to accept the RM250 Engine.



I swear Suzuki must be considering the re-release of this iconic two stroke because A LOT of things are not as hard as I thought they'd be. Today I'll show you how to get your RM250 engine into the RMZ250 frame so that your chain & sprocket are in the proper location - as well as some future considerations like pipe, airbox & radiator mods upcoming.