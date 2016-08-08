2022 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship Season Preview

It’s all systems go for the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship, with an eight-round championship now confirmed for 2022, including three new venues and the return of Red Bull Erzbergrodeo.



2022 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship

Round 1: Minus 400 - Israel, April 5/6/7

Round 2: Xross - Serbia, May 18/19/20/21

Round 3: Red Bull Erzbergrodeo - Austria, June 16/17/18/19

Round 4: Red Bull Abestone - Italy, July 9/10

Round 5: Red Bull Romaniacs - Romania, July 26/27/28/29/30

Round 6: Red Bull TKO - USA, August 13/14

Round 7: Red Bull Outliers - Canada, August 27/28

Round 8: Hixpania Hard Enduro - Spain, October 7/8/9