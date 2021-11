2021 Mini O's is beginning! Check out the RAW practice footage from one of the most anticipated classes of the week, Schoolboy 2. Featuring Deegan, Bennick, and more.



Another trip around the sun lands us at the infamous Gatorback Cycle Park for the 2021 Thor Winter Olympics. We've got a small team onsite this year ready to bust out some fun content to watch throughout the week, and what better way to start than watching the schoolboy 2 practice shred around the supercross track.