GD2
2/6/2020 7:50 AM
B00tySweat33
2/6/2020 8:26 PM
Someone always gets hurt on these 90 degree first corner starts. Good luck, boys 🤞
bvm111
2/6/2020 3:44 PM
The Yama arrows rear shock still looks like it’s blown from last week. 😏
peltier626
2/6/2020 8:26 AM
Two triple's back to back directly after the start segment, I predict carnage.
