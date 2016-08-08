2020 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Rally Team Intro

Rockstar: The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing duo of Pablo Quintanilla and Andrew Short are set to take on the 2020 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia January 5th-17th. 2 Time Rallies Champion Quintanilla will be looking to add a Dakar win to his long list of accolades. Short has progressed rapidly after his transition to Rally just a couple years ago. Andrew finished 2nd in the series last year, including a win in the final event in Morocco. He will be contending for the victory along with his teammate Pablo.