2020 National Enduro Series - Round 9 Highlights

Turkey, TX (November 15, 2020) – Grant Baylor needed only to finish 11th or better to claim his and Sherco’s first AMA National Enduro Title at this weekend’s Caprock Canyon National Enduro, the series finale in Turkey, TX. However, the FactoryONE Sherco rider finished off the year in style by taking a four-second win over his brother, and newly signed AmPro Yamaha rider, Steward Baylor.



OVERALL RESULTS



1. Grant Baylor (Shr)

2. Steward Baylor (Yam)

3. Ben Kelley (KTM)

4. Thad Duvall (Hsq)

5. Josh Toth (KTM)

6. Ryder Lafferty (Hsq)

7. Evan Smith (Hsq)

8. Craig DeLong (Hsq)

9. Cody Barnes (Bet)

10. Cole Kirkpatrick (KTM)