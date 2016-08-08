2020 National Enduro Series - Round 5 Highlights

Chandlersville, OH (August 23, 2020) – FMF/KTM’s Josh Toth claimed his third win of the season, and by doing so, took control of the 2020 Kenda AMA National Enduro Series point standings with an impressive performance at this weekend’s Grassman National Enduro in Chandlersville, Ohio.





OVERALL RESULTS

1. Josh Toth (KTM)

2. Steward Baylor (Kaw)

3. Thorn Devlin (Bet)

4. Ben Kelley (KTM)

5. Ryder Lafferty (Hsq)

6. Craig DeLong (Hsq)

7. Cody Barnes (Bet)

8. Mike McGinnis (KTM)

9. Vincent Smith (KTM)

10. Grant Baylor (Shr)