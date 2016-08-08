2020 National Enduro Series - Round 4 Highlights

Wellston, OH (August, 2020) – FMF/KTM’s Josh Toth swept all six tests to claim a dominating victory at this weekend’s Little Raccoon National Enduro in Wellston, Ohio, round four of the 2020 Kenda AMA National Enduro Series.

Toth topped second-place finisher Steward Baylor by 1 minute, three seconds, which was a bit of redemption for the Connecticut rider after losing last week’s Rattlesnake Enduro in Cross Fork, Pennsylvania, in the very last test after leading all day.

OVERALL RESULTS

1. Josh Toth (KTM)

2. Steward Baylor (Kaw)

3. Grant Baylor (Shr)

4. Ben Kelley (KTM)

5. Ryder Lafferty (Hsq)

6. Thorn Devlin (Bet)

7. Cory Buttrick (Hsq)

8. Ben Nelko (Hsq)

9. Cody Barnes (Bet)

10. Craig DeLong (Hsq