2020 National Enduro Series - Round 3 Highlights

Cross Fork, PA (July 26, 2020) – FactoryONE Sherco’s Grant Baylor came from way down the order to edge FMF/KTM’s Josh Toth by the narrowest of margins to claim the victory at the Rattlesnake National Enduro in Cross Fork, Pennsylvania, round three of the 2020 Kenda AMA National Enduro Series.

Toth led the race at the midway point of the six-test event, but went into the final test tied with Baylor, after Baylor made an intense comeback during the later stages of the race.

Baylor turned in a very quick time in the final test, while Toth crashed, allowing Baylor to take the win by just over five seconds.

OVERALL RESULTS

1. Grant Baylor (Shr)

2. Josh Toth (KTM)

3. Andrew DeLong (Hon)

4. Ben Kelley (KTM)

5. Steward Baylor (Hsq)

6. Ryder Lafferty (Hsq)

7. Thorn Devlin (Bet)

8. Craig DeLong (Hsq)

9. Cody Barnes (Bet)

10. Brian Dussault (Bet)