It’s certainly an off-roader’s dream to turn a knobby on a golf course, and Kailub Russell not only got to churn up some beautiful fairways, but the FMF/KTM rider also came away with a win at the beautiful Hidden Valley Golf Course in Glen Daniel, West Virginia; round two of the 2020 Kenda Full Gas Sprint Enduro Series, edging Team Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Josh Strang by 2.5-seconds after two days of racing.