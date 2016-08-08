Vital MX - Motocross
2020 Daytona Supercross - Animated Track Map
2
Credit: Monster Energy Supercross
Daytona
Supercross 2020
3/5/2020 9:32 AM
Sean_Light
3/5/2020 11:37 PM
Oh man. I hope they keep the grass in. So cool.
erickx450
3/5/2020 3:36 PM
I think it would be cooler if they went around that circle on every lap, that would be awesome!
Sean_Light
3/5/2020 11:37 PM
erickx450
3/5/2020 3:36 PM