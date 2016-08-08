GD2
Both of those block passes by Ferrandis were pretty dirty. The first one on Craig was waaaaayyyyyy dirty. At least show him a wheel before you run him over. He hit him hard and in the back of the bike and just punted Craig’s back end out of the berm. If you both go down in a block pass then you took it too far. Should warrant some kind of penalty in my opinion. Especially considering that it’s early in the season. Plenty of time for Ferrandis to get wins without riding overly aggressive.
