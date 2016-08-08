2019 Supercross Futures - Digital Special

Monster Energy Supercross: This made-for-digital special presentation highlights some of the most intense battles from the 8-round inaugural season, the 250 Futures and Supermini Futures Classes at the Monster Energy Cup, plus the Supercross Futures AMA National Championship.

The 50-minute episode goes well beyond the racetrack and takes viewers behind-the-scenes to witness the real-life struggles and triumphs of Jett Lawrence, Peirce Brown, Evan Ferry, Colton Eigenmann, Haiden Deegan, Kelana Humphrey and Jordan Jarvis as they prepare themselves for a professional career in Supercross.