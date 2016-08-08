2019 National Enduro Series - Round 9 Highlights

National Enduro Series:

Sand Springs, OK (October 20, 2019) – Grant Baylor grabbed his fifth win of the season, and second in a row, at round nine of the Kenda AMA National Enduro Series at the Zink Ranch National Enduro in Sand Springs, Oklahoma. After seven tests and 65 miles of racing, Grant topped his brother and Tely Energy Racing teammate Steward Baylor by 13 seconds. OVERALL RESULTS 1. Grant Baylor (KTM) 2. Steward Baylor (KTM) 3. Evan Smith (Hsq) 4. Mike Witkowski (Bet) 5. Ron Commo (KTM) 6. Nate Ferderer (Suz) 7. Liam Draper (KTM) 8. Noah Clark (Yam) 9. Jake Froman (Hsq) 10. Logan Kittock (Hsq)