2019 National Enduro Series - Round 6 Highlights

National Enduro Series: Wellston, OH (August 25, 2019) – Grant Baylor won his second national enduro in a row, at this weekend’s Little Racoon National Enduro in Wellston, Ohio, round six of the Kenda AMA National Enduro Series.

The Tely Energy Racing KTM rider has also won three of the last four. And after winning all six tests for the second event in a row, he is now sitting on a 12-test win streak with seemingly nothing stopping him from extending the streak at the next round in Missouri in two weeks.

After sweeping all six tests, Grant finished the event with a 1:30.312-minute advantage over his brother and teammate Steward Baylor.

OVERALL RESULTS

1. Grant Baylor (KTM) 2. Steward Baylor (KTM) 3. Evan Smith (Hsq) 4. Thorn Devlin (GG) 5. Mike Witkowski (Bet) 6. Liam Draper (KTM) 7. Nick Fahringer (Shr) 8. Ron Commo III (KTM) 9. Alex Teagarden (Hsq) 10. Michael Pillar (Yam)