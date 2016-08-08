2019 National Enduro Series - Round 5 Highlights

National Enduro Series: Cross Fork, PA (July 28, 2019) – Grant Baylor posted the fastest time in all six tests on his way to the top of the podium at this weekend’s Rattlesnake National Enduro in Cross Fork, Pennsylvania. The Tely Energy Racing KTM rider got faster as the day wore on and he finished the event with a 57.867-second margin of victory over his brother and teammate Steward Baylor.

OVERALL RESULTS

1. Grant Baylor (KTM) 2. Steward Baylor (KTM)3. Andrew DeLong (Hon)4. Cory Buttrick (Hsq)5. Evan Smith (Hsq)6. Mike Witkowski (Bet)7. Liam Draper (KTM)8. Thorn Devlin (GG)9. Kyle McDonel (Bet)10. Noah Clark (Yam)

Video/Edit by Daniel Engle