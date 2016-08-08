2019 Kurt Caselli Ride Day Highlights

Rocky Mountain ATV MC: Tune in as we head out to Fox Raceway for the 7th annual Kurt Caselli Ride Day! The focus of the foundation is the safety of riders and racers in the off-road motorcycling industry. The foundation has a three-part mission that encompasses safety precautions for riders before, during, and after a racing career. 100% of all donations will go to The Kurt Caselli Foundation to be used for Protecting and Supporting the Lives of Off Road Riders. The Kurt Caselli Foundation is a nonprofit public benefit corporation. Let's make a difference today. We appreciate your support!

Get Involved & Find More Info Here:

www.kurtcaselli.com