Full Gas Sprint Enduro: Josh Toth claimed a career-first victory in the Kenda Full Gas Sprint Enduro by posting an impressive performance at round three of the series at I-81 Motorsports Park in Greenville, Tennessee. The FMF/KTM rider won four of the 12 tests during the course of the two-day event and topped runner-up Kailub Russell by 23 seconds after two days of tight racing.