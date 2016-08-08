GD2
10/6/2018 3:43 PM
make1go
10/6/2018 7:24 PM
ive got no idea why this forum continues to post headline links hours before the avertised content content.....its about as unprofessional as it gets...
and just fcking stupid..
ML512
10/6/2018 8:07 PM
What in the heck are you talking about?
make1go
10/6/2018 7:24 PM
ive got no idea why this forum continues to post headline links hours before the avertised content content.....its about as unprofessional as it gets...
and just fcking stupid..
ML512
10/6/2018 8:07 PM
What in the heck are you talking about?