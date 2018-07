MotoSport: Take a look at round four of the 2018 MotoSport.com Pac West Motocross Series in Washougal, Washington. Dating back to the 1980s this popular series draws racers from all over the country to battle it out for the championship. Each round it is common to find racers from as far as British Columbia, Idaho, California, Washington, and Oregon. This is grassroots racing. See you at the next gate drop.