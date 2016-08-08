GD2
10/2/2018 10:41 AM
EZZA 95B
10/3/2018 1:02 AM
Coming out of the over/under onto the start-straight directly into the path of dudes going through the gears
hoppsan
10/2/2018 1:36 PM
I really love the idea of having the riders making a sharp turn in the middle of what otherwise is a longer rhythm section (the joker lane hoo-haa). That looks like a disaster waiting to happen
bh84
10/2/2018 11:09 AM
That booter into the berm looks a little sketchy, itll separate the men from the boys
