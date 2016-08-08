2018 HAWKSTONE INTERNATIONAL MOTOCROSS

The 2018 motocross season kicked off with a bang at the Hawkstone International. GP megastars Jeffrey Herlings, Max Anstie, Glen Coldenhoff, Gauiter Paulin, Tommy Searle and Pauls Jonass were all racing at the legendary circuit.

